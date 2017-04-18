Akshay requests for contribution for army jawaans

Actor Akshay Kumar has requested people to pay homage to bravehearts, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Akshay on Monday night took to Twitter, where he requested his fans and followers to make a contribution to the jawaans of the Indian Army.

"They die, so we might live...the least we can do is take care of their loved one's. A sincere request, contribute now bharatkeveer.gov.in," Akshay tweeted.

On the work front, Akshay, who has won his first National Film Award, is currently busy filming for "Padman" along with Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.

He is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" along with "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" fame Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher.

(Source: IANS)