Hot Downloads

Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan

quickie
Aly Goni

Aly Goni is my 2 am friend: Krishna Mukherjee

more quickie Click Here

Recent Video
18 Apr 2017 08:18 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Feel lucky to be part of Yeh Rishta..: Kanch Singh
Feel lucky to be part of Yeh Rishta..: Kanch Singh | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Let's Dance!

Let's Dance!

more pics Click Here

poll

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Akshay requests for contribution for army jawaans

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Apr 2017 04:40 PM
18 Apr 2017 04:40 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actor Akshay Kumar has requested people to pay homage to bravehearts, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Akshay on Monday night took to Twitter, where he requested his fans and followers to make a contribution to the jawaans of the Indian Army.

"They die, so we might live...the least we can do is take care of their loved one's. A sincere request, contribute now bharatkeveer.gov.in," Akshay tweeted.

On the work front, Akshay, who has won his first National Film Award, is currently busy filming for "Padman" along with Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.

He is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" along with "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" fame Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Akshay Kumar, Padman, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top