Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Akshay says box-office collection of 'Pad Man' won't bother him

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Jan 2018 05:06 PM
14 Jan 2018 05:06 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Actor Akshay Kumar, who has delivered many 100 crore films, says that box office collection of "Pad Man" doesn't matter to him.

Akshay launched "Saale Sapne" song from "Pad Man" along with Sonam Kapoor and R. Balki at a special programme organised by Zee News on Friday.

When asked whether he is bothered with the box-office collection of "Pad Man", Akshay said: "I am not thinking about how much money it will collect from box-office. It doesn't matter to me."

"For me the biggest thing was when I saw 3-4 youngsters outside my vanity van discussing about issue on menstruation. So I think this is the biggest achievement of this film, when 3-4 males talk about issue of menstruation.

"It is not necessary for me to think about how much business it is going to do but every morning, when I monitor my social media, I see people are talking openly about sanitary pads and menstruation and that is I feel my film's biggest victory," he added.

Akshay and his film's team felicitated 16 Indian innovators across the country where the actor declared that he would offer 5 lakh each to the 16 innovates present at the Innovation Conclave.

When asked Akshay what he feels about these unsung heroes of our country, he said: "I feel, I am only reel hero but they are the real heroes of our country. I hope their journey will come forward in front of people because, each one has an amazing journey while achieving their dreams."

Based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, "Pad Man" is the story of how one man came up with a revolutionary method of producing cost-effective sanitary napkins and empowered thousands of women across the country in the process.

Akshay has stepped into the shoes of Muruganantham and is all set to educate the masses. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.

Produced by Twinkle Khanna, KriArj Entertainment and directed by R. Balki, the film will clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" on January 25.

(Source: IANS)

  • face-book
  • gplus
  • linkedin
Tags > Akshay Kumar, Pad Man, Twinkle Khanna, KriArj Entertainment, R. Balki, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Saale Sapne, Sonam Kapoor,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan
Sudeepa Singh
Sudeepa Singh
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Krystle D'Souza

There are THREE differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

pic of the day
Hum Paanch!

Hum Paanch!

more pics Click Here

Slideshow

Yeh Rishta team celebrates 9 years of success!

Yeh Rishta team celebrates 9 years of success!
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days