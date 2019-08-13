Akshaye Khanna reveals when Dil Chahta Hai’s sequel will go on floors

MUMBAI: Dil Chahta Hai which released in 2001 stars Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia. Post release, the film went on to become everyone’s favourite. In fact, the film won National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. Since its release, the film has become a cult classic.



Bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, the film is considered to be one of the best made ever in Bollywood, a path breaker of its time. The film recently clocked in 18 years. As fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel, Akshaye gave the answer on when we'll get to see Dil Chahta Hai 2. During the trailer launch of Section 375, Khanna was asked about the film to which he playfully said that he told Farhan Akhtar to wait till all of us turn 50.

During the trailer launch of Section 375, when asked how would the characters be after 18 years, the actor said, "In fact, I have always told Farhan, I said wait till all of us are 50 and then make Dil Chahta Hai 2, so it'll be fun. So if you make after 10 or 15 years, it will be no fun. So now I think Aamir is 50 plus, Saif will be there soon, I have to a little more time and then we'll see."



Take a look below: