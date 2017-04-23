Akshay's acting in Rustom is weak; he deserved an award for Hera Pheri: Sayani Datta

Actress Sayani Datta, who was seen in Bengali films like Na Hannyate, Shada Kalo Abcha, Romantic Noy and now is gearing up for Satrajit Sen's upcoming film Michael, says that Bollywood star Askhay Kumar’s acting in Rustom is weak and he deserved an award for Hera Pheri.

The actress said this while giving her reaction on the recent Askhay Kumar controversy.

For the uninitiated, Akshay has won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Rustom. This created a controversy with some people saying he won the award due to his close proximity with jury chairman Priyadarshan.

When Tellychakkar.com asked Sayani to share her opinion on the same, she opined, “Look, Askhay Kumar is a very senior actor. He has done innumerable good films. No one can put a finger on his acting. However, I feel compared to many other films his acting in Rustom is weak. I feel he deserved an award for his performance in Hera Pheri.”

“Well, this was my reaction. In the film industry, everyone shares a different equation with everyone. And those who gave him the award might have felt that he deserved to win for his performance in Rustom,” she added.

We also asked the Bengali actress about her character in Michael which also stars Mir Afsar Ali, Soumitra Chatterjee and Swastika Mukherjee.

She shared, “I am playing the character of Rani, who is deaf. It’s a deglamourized role. Rani is the right hand of her boss (played by Mir). Her boss and she share a brother-sister relationship. If one says something to her, she hears something else.”

“Rani is a lovely character. When I think about my character in the film, I laugh. There is comedy as well as serious scenes revolving around Rani like when someone insults her boss, she feels bad because after all he is like her own brother. From the start of the film to the end, I have shared screen space mostly with Mir,” she added with a smile.

When asked to share her experience of working with the legend Soumitra, she said, “I have earlier worked with jethu (she calls Soumitra as jethu) in a film called Jijibisha. So, this is my second film with him. He might appear to be an angry person but basically he is the one who makes us comfortable the most during shooting. Sometimes we might wonder how he will react but he is the one who always makes sure that we are comfortable.”

Keep up the good work, Sayani!

