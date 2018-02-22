Slideshow

Success party of Aamir Khan's Secret...

Success party of Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar
more slideshows Click Here

pic of the day
Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib Ki Dulhania

more pics Click Here

Hot Downloads

Vin Rana
Vin Rana
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Ali Fazal denies going to Oscars 2018

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Feb 2018 03:09 PM

Mumbai: Actor Ali Fazal has refuted reports claiming that he will be attending the forthcoming 90th Academy Awards ceremony with actress and girlfriend Richa Chadha. He said he won't be there in person, but will be "gunning" for his Oscar-nominated film "Victoria & Abdul."

Ali's "Victoria & Abdul," featuring Hollywood star Judi Dench in a key role, is in contention to win an Oscar in two categories -- Best Costume Design and Makeup and Hair-styling.

Re-tweeting a link of the speculative story, the actor on Thursday posted: "Incorrect. I am shooting in Los Angeles (LA). Being in LA doesn't mean Oscars. But still gunning for my film and team who will be there."

"I am very excited about my film being up there at the Oscars," he added.

What do you think about Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha?

Helmed by Stephen Frears, "Victoria & Abdul" is based on a novel by Shrabani Basu. It revolves around the relationship shared by Queen Victoria and Abdul, who was a munshi in her government. It also shows his journey on how he became one of the most powerful figures in the court.

The role of the queen is played by Dench, and Abdul is essayed by Ali. The Oscar awards ceremony will be held on March 4. 

Tags > Richa Chadha, Victoria & Abdul, Judi Dench, Best Costume Design, Makeup and Hair-styling, Los Angeles (LA), Queen Victoria and Abdul, Oscar Awards Ceremony,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

past seven days