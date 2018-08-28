News

Ali Fazal mentors football enthusiasts from Lucknow

28 Aug 2018 09:00 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal has taken on the onus to mentor young football enthusiasts from his hometown Lucknow while shooting for the movie Prasthaanam.

In the past, Ali had mentored a team of children from Shillong.

The Victoria & Abdul actor said in a statement, "When I worked with the amazing team at Shillong and seeing the kids and their hard work, it really reminded me of my training not too long ago when I was an athlete during my college days. Being a fan of football, I have always had immense interest in the sport on and off the field. And when I met these young, very enthusiastic kids in Lucknow while I was shooting there, I was really impressed with their talent on field. I feel that with the right mentoring they can do a lot in the sport."

He also hopes to help get sponsors so that professional equipment can be bought for the children.

(Source: IANS)

