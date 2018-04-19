Home > Movie News > Movie News
Ali Fazal played many roles for 'Milan Talkies'

19 Apr 2018

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal, who has wrapped up the first schedule for Tigmanshu Dhulia's Milan Talkies, says he feels a "deep" connect to the project as he not just acted in it, but did other roles behind the camera.

"We just wrapped a hectic schedule in Mathura and Lucknow for Milan Talkies. It's been surreal, this journey with my maestro - Tigmanshu Dhulia. Cinema isn't just what we see on that one Friday; it's this! This is an artiste's life," Ali said.

"The days we make magic and create, despite all odds in some cases. This will probably be the only film where I have acted, operated camera a few times and called in slates. So my connection is deep with this one," he added.

The film has been in the pipeline for over six years and has finally wrapped up its north Indian schedule, with the Mumbai schedule of the shoot to commence next month.

While Shraddha Srinath will make her debut with the film, it also features Reecha Sinha and Deep Raj Rana, Sanjay Mishra and Ashutosh Rana.
