News

Ali Fazal proud of Oscar nominations for 'Victoria & Abdul'

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jan 2018 10:06 AM
25 Jan 2018 10:06 AM

Mumbai, 25 January 2018: Actor Ali Fazal, who features with Hollywood Judi Dench in Victoria & Abdul, says he is proud that the movie has landed two Oscar nominations in two departments.

Consolata Boyle is nominated in the Best Costume Design category and Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard stand a chance to win Best Make-up and Hairstyling segment.

Ali expressed, "I'm so proud of my film. I know the hard work that was put in with every department and especially the costumes and make-up. And to hear we have got nominated in both categories is in itself a big achievement.”

"I remember sitting for hours in a day just for my fittings and markings. And how meticulously Consolata Boyle would tailor them to match the period we were depicting. It was like watching a painter unravel a masterpiece,” he added.

“The same goes for Daniel Phillips, a Golden Globe winner, who was responsible for all our looks. We tried several looks for days and finally locked the one you see in the film. It constantly changes in sync with the costumes through the film. I am glad the Academy saw that. My best wishes to all the other nominees as well."

Helmed by Stephen Frears, Victoria & Abdul is based on a novel by Shrabani Basu. It revolves around the relationship shared by Queen Victoria and Abdul, who was a Munshi in her government. It also shows his journey on how he became one of the most powerful figures in the court.

The role of the queen is played by Dench and Abdul is essayed by Ali.

(Source: IANS)

