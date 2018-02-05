Home > Movie News > Movie News
Ali Fazal roped in for Tigmanshu Dhulia's much talked about project 'Milan Talkies'

05 Feb 2018 12:29 PM

Tigmanshu Dhulia's romantic drama 'Milan Talkies' has been in talks for a while having gone through several changes. After rumours of several actors doing the film including the likes of Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Aditya Roy Kapur, its finally India's latest export to Hollywood, Ali Fazal who will be assuming the lead role in this romantic drama to be helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Sources say that Ali has read the script and given a thumbs up to it and will commence shooting for the film in March. Sources closer to the actor said, "He has given his dates and Tigmanshu is currently on the lookout for the leading lady. It is set in North India and Ali will start shooting in the second week of March after he returns from the Academy Awards ceremony to be held on March 4."

Ali is soon to take off to the U.S. to work on his next project after his impeccable lead debut in 'Victoria & Abdul' and will also attend the Oscars as 'Victoria & Abdul' has been nominated for two prestigious categories. Apart from this, the actor has recently wrapped up the shooting for Prakash Raj’s 'Tadka' with Nana Patekar, Taapsee Pannu and Shriya Saran, and soon will be starting his reading sessions and prep for 'Milan Talkies.' He will also be seen opposite Diana Penty once again in the official sequel of 2016's hit comedy Happy Bhaag Jayegi.

