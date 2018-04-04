Ali Fazal to spend a day with theatre actors and writers from Lucknow

Mumbai: Actor Ali Fazal, after impressing the audience with his performances in films like Victoria and Abdul and Fukrey Returns recently, is gearing up for the shooting of his next film, Milan Talkies.

A romantic drama, Milan Talkies is being directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

The shooting of the film is currently in progress in Lucknow which happens to be Ali's hometown.

Ali grew up in Lucknow, living with his grandparents. He earned his school education from Dehradun and went to college in Lucknow. Ali was an active member of the school and college cultural programmes. To pursue his further education, he shifted to Mumbai. During this period, he enrolled in theatre and did multiple plays as a lead actor. Till the time he completed his graduation, he became a professional actor in the theatre scene and understood the nuances of theatre acting very well.

Ali got his first major film break while performing a play in Prithvi theatre. His connection with theatre is quite special and hence he is all set to spend a day with theatre actors and writers in his hometown, Lucknow. Many aspirant actors from Lucknow look after him as an ideal and often reach out to him through emails and social media for guidance and break into Bollywood.

Ali will be meeting up a set of theatre actors and writers soon to understand the theatre scene in Lucknow and give them a fresh perspective on things outside of the city.

Ali is shooting for a film in Lucknow for the first time and thus he wants to use this time to impart best of his knowledge to these aspirant actors and writers for their big ticket into the entertainment industry.