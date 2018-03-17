Home > Movie News > Movie News
Ali Fazal takes up the cause of helping the youth to save money

17 Mar 2018

Mumbai: Actor Ali Fazal, who created buzz last year with his Hollywood release Victoria and Abdul and then with his Bollywood release Fukrey Returns, has now turned as a tech evangelist for his childhood friend.

Off late we have suddenly noticed his social media bio has been changed into a tech evangelist. The reason behind this change is his partnership with his childhood buddy Ankit Kumar who has created an App that Ali will be revealing soon.

The app is named 'Balance' and is a saving assistant for the #urbanbroke millennial to save up money and grow it better than a traditional bank account.

Speaking about the app, Ali said, "I’ve been a science and math guy all my life. Here was a genius friend of mine Ankit Kumar along with Abhishek Malik, co-founder (CTO) (IIT Kanpur) who came up with this brilliant idea. They have developed an app because the world is changing and people love pushing buttons. We want something quick and easy and we don't want middlemen handling that for us.”

“This app will help shape a better future for the current lot and the next lot of young entrepreneurs, individuals, artists, corporates, students, even under-age students, school kids you name them. I got on board as one of the partners and shareholders. And we look forward to bring this in with the tide of this new season,” he added.

