Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are engrossed in THIS!

MUMBAI: Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2019. The movie stars Ranbir and Alia. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and is the first part of a trilogy. It stars Alia as Isha and Ranbir as Shiva.



Video : Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took ride in Varanasi two days back. #Brahmāstra pic.twitter.com/6eUyzTpwVc — RanbirKapoorUniverse (@RanbirKUniverse) June 3, 2019

The film’s previous schedules have been shot in Bulgaria and Mumbai, and now, Ranbir and Alia are in Varanasi for another shooting schedule. A few days ago, while shooting in Varanasi, Alia and Ranbir met a few fans. Their pictures have now surfaced online. They both look adorable in them.Alia and Ranbir seem completely engrossed in the scene. They are standing on a boat. Alia is dressed in a white tee with a long red cape with a pair of blue denim jeans. Meanwhile, Ranbir can be seen sporting an army green shirt with a pair of blue jeans and sneakers.Moreover, a few fans captured a few videos of their shoot where they can be seen enjoying a boat ride. In another video, Alia and Ranbir are shooting for a beautiful Ganga aarti scene against the backdrop of a stunning set.Check the post here.