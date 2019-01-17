Alia Bhatt requests CBFC to clear her mother Soni Razdan’s film No Fathers in Kashmir

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt has supported her mother Soni Razdan’s film No Fathers In Kashmir and has requested CBFC to clear the movie.

Directed by National Award winner Ashvin Kumar, No Fathers In Kashmir is a love story of two teenagers set against the backdrop of unrest in Kashmir. The film is yet to get a clearance certificate. First, CBFC refused to give it a U certificate, and later, when the makers approached FCAT, it too demanded fresh cuts in the film.

Alia took to social media and requested the CBFC to pass her mother’s film.

She wrote on Twitter, ‘Was soo looking forward to mom's @nofathers_movie #nofathersinkashmir!! @Soni_Razdan @ashvinkumar & team worked super hard for this honest teens love story in Kashmir. Really hope the CBFC would #lifttheban. It’s a film about empathy & compassion..let’s give love a chance!’

Take a look at her post below.

Was soo looking forward to mom's @nofathers_movie #nofathersinkashmir!! @Soni_Razdan @ashvinkumar & team worked super hard for this honest teens love story in Kashmir. Really hope the CBFC would #lifttheban. It’s a film about empathy & compassion..let’s give love a chance! — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 17, 2019

Prominent personalities like Swara Bhasker, Shashi Tharoor, and Pritish Nandy too supported the film via social media.