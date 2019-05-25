Alia Bhatt’s quality time with beau Ranbir Kapoor and his cousins, Karisma Kapoor shares a picture

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the hottest and most-talked about couples in Bollywood. Their fans love their chemistry and are eagerly waiting for the release of their upcoming film, Brahmastra

Meanwhile, the couple keeps on meeting and spending quality time with each other and fans love it when their pictures hit the internet. Alia and Ranbir are often seen hanging out with the latter's family. Recently, Alia spent time with her beau and his cousins and it seems they had a lovely time together.

Karisma Kapoor took to social media and shared a picture wherein the love birds can be seen posing with them. Posing in the picture were cousins Aadar and Armaan Jain, Ranbir along with Alia and Anissa Malhotra. While they all had fun, they surely missed Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Take a look at Karisma’s post right here: