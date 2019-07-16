News
Alia Bhatt’s sweet birthday wish for Katrina Kaif
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are two of the most popular and followed celebrities in Bollywood. The two share a good bond, and as Katrina is celebrating her 36th birthday, Alia penned down a sweet message for her.
Alia took to social media and shared a cute picture of the duo. It’s an unseen picture clicked at Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday celebrations in Alibaug a while ago. In the picture, Alia can be seen peaking at the camera, standing behind Katrina while both flash a sweet smile.
Beside the picture, she wrote, “Happiest birthday dearest Katy! May you laugh and dance all day...shine and smile all year and give us body goals your whole life,"
Take a look below at Alia’s post for Katrina:
