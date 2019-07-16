Alia Bhatt’s sweet birthday wish for Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are two of the most popular and followed celebrities in Bollywood. The two share a good bond, and as Katrina is celebrating her 36th birthday, Alia penned down a sweet message for her.



Alia took to social media and shared a cute picture of the duo. It’s an unseen picture clicked at Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday celebrations in Alibaug a while ago. In the picture, Alia can be seen peaking at the camera, standing behind Katrina while both flash a sweet smile.Beside the picture, she wrote, “Happiest birthday dearest Katy! May you laugh and dance all day...shine and smile all year and give us body goals your whole life,"Take a look below at Alia’s post for Katrina: