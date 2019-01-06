News

Alia Bhatt to star opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1 remake?

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Jan 2019

MUMBAI: David Dhawan is likely to remake hit film Coolie No. 1. According to a media report, sizzling on-screen couple Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan might end up playing the leads.

While we would love to see these two on the big screen again, we don't know how to react to the news of the remake! In our opinion, some films are golden and should remain untouched.

The report also suggests that Varun's brother Rohit is likely to produce this movie.

On the work front, Alia is busy with shooting for Kalank, Takht, and Sadak 2. Her next film Gully Boy is releasing in February. Varun also stars in Kalank.

Are you excited to see the remake? Hit the comments section below.

