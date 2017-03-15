Hot Downloads

Alia Bhatt turns 24, father calls her his 'masterpiece'

15 Mar 2017 01:54 PM
On his daughter and actress Alia Bhatt’s 24th birthday on Wednesday, her father and veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt got nostalgic and called her his princess and his masterpiece.

"Happy birthday princess. You are my masterpiece," Mahesh posted on Twitter alongside a throwback photograph in which he can be seen cuddling Alia when she was a toddler.

Alia, who ventured into Bollywood with Karan Johar's "Student Of The Year" in 2012, is best known for her roles in films like "Highway", "Udta Punjab" and "Dear Zindagi". She is currently seen in "Badrinath Ki Dulhania".

Besides her father, various other Bollywood celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi also wished Alia on her birthday.

"Happy birthday dear Alia Bhatt. Have a tremendous one and congratulations on the super success of ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. Big hug," Riteish wrote on Twitter.

Shraddha tweeted: "Happy birthday fellow fish Alia Bhatt. Keep killing it and may all your dreams keep coming true. Big squishy hug."

Vivek wrote: "Here's wishing the immensely talented Alia Bhatt a very happy birthday! Vaidehi was fantastic in ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania'! Have a superb year and stay blessed!"

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Alia Bhatt, birthday, Father, Mahesh Bhatt, masterpiece, Highway, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Student Of The Year,

