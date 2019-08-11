News
Alia Bhatt's 'Stranger Things' tease for music video debut
MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt has given a "Stranger Things" twist to her debut music video -- for The Doorbeens song "Prada" -- in order to tease fans.What do you think about this Showtee ?
After sharing the first look poster of the video, Alia posted a short video on Instagram Stories to give a sense of the upcoming single to her fans and followers.
With the sounds of the theme song of the popular supernatural thriller "Stranger Things" playing, the video shows a van with psychedelic colours in the background. The video then turns upside down -- another reference to the show's plotline of alternate dimension existing in parallel to the human world.
She also tagged the "Lamberghini
" hitmakers and Jjust
Music Official. The first look, which the actress shared on Friday, shows Alia with the musicians with a colourful and tropical aesthetic.
On the film front, Alia is busy with "Sadak 2", which marks the return of her father Mahesh Bhatt as director. The film is a sequel of the 1991 hit "Sadak".
Source: IANS
Add new comment