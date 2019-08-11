News

Alia Bhatt's 'Stranger Things' tease for music video debut

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Aug 2019 04:18 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt has given a "Stranger Things" twist to her debut music video -- for The Doorbeens song "Prada" -- in order to tease fans.

After sharing the first look poster of the video, Alia posted a short video on Instagram Stories to give a sense of the upcoming single to her fans and followers.

What do you think about this Showtee ?

With the sounds of the theme song of the popular supernatural thriller "Stranger Things" playing, the video shows a van with psychedelic colours in the background. The video then turns upside down -- another reference to the show's plotline of alternate dimension existing in parallel to the human world.

She also tagged the "Lamberghini" hitmakers and Jjust Music Official. The first look, which the actress shared on Friday, shows Alia with the musicians with a colourful and tropical aesthetic.

On the film front, Alia is busy with "Sadak 2", which marks the return of her father Mahesh Bhatt as director. The film is a sequel of the 1991 hit "Sadak".

Source: IANS
Tags > Alia Bhatt, Stranger Things, Prada, upcoming single, Sadak, Sadak 2, Jjust Music Official, Lamberghini,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
10 Aug 2019 03:42 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Want a body like Chandragupta Mauyra actress Barkha Bisht?
Want a body like Chandragupta Mauyra actress... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
10 Aug 2019 02:40 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Engagement drama in Colors’ Choti Sardarni
Engagement drama in Colors’ Choti Sardarni | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni

past seven days