Amazing to see book on 'Amar Akbar Anthony': Big B

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is more than happy after he got to know that Harvard University Press has come up with a book on his 1977 film "Amar Akbar Anthony".

Amitabh on Tuesday late night took to Twitter to share the look of the book the cover of which reads: "Amar Akbar Anthony: Bollywood, Brotherhood and the Nation".

The 74-year-old cine icon captioned the image: "The Harvard University Press brings out a book on 'Amar Akbar Anthony', a thesis almost on the merits of the film. Amazing!"

Directed by Manmohan Desai, "Amar Akbar Anthony" also featured Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Neetu Singh, Parveen Babi, Nirupa Roy and Pran.

The film revolves around three brothers, each raised in different religious households, who reunite after many years.

Amitabh is currently busy with "Thugs Of Hindostan", where he will be seen sharing screen with superstar Aamir Khan.

(Source: IANS)