Amazon Obhijaan bags IIFTC Tourism Impact Award 2018 for Cinematic Excellence

Kolkata: Bengali film Amazon Obhijaan, which released in 2017, produced by SVF, has been chosen as an example of successful convergence of the film and tourism industry.

India International Film Tourism Conclave (IIFTC) has embarked on its 6th edition, a journey which started from 2013. In their latest edition, IIFTC decided to recognise and appreciate filmmakers whose cinematic works have contributed to the reach of that country as a spectacle to cine viewers. Kamaleswar Mukherjee, the director of Amazon Obhijaan has shot the film in the Amazon Rainforests of South America, an area difficult to not only shoot but also travel to. The Consulate General of Brazil was present in the ceremony to bestow the honour.

Mahendra Soni, Director and Co-Founder, SVF said, “A film like Amazon Obhijaan comes once in a lifetime hence, we held no bar when it came to production cost in Brazil's exotic locations. We are ecstatic beyond words that our film exuded the kind of magnificence we wished to showcase and our hard work was appreciated.”

The adventure film Amazon Obhijaan features Dev as the protagonist, adventurer Shankar, while David James and Svetlana Gulakova play prominent role in it.