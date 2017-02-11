Amber Rose, Val Chmerkovskiy part ways

Model-actress Amber Rose and dancer Val Chmerkovskiy are said to be no longer a couple.

They dated for nearly five months.

The pair met while Rose was dancing with Val's brother and choreographer Maksim Chmerkovskiy on "Dancing With the Stars" last year and first sparked romance rumours after being spotted together at a birthday party in October 2016.

In early January, she gushed over her man, saying: "It's amazing. It's so good. It's been four months now, and it's awesome. I love his family and everyone's so great. He's great."

She added: "Right now, it's just absolutely amazing and I'm super, super happy."

The pair posted several back-to-back photos of one another throughout their romance on social media. But the last time they shared anything was on Rose's Instagram account three weeks ago.

On Friday morning, Val posted a bit of a cryptic quote on Instagram, which read: "What the superior man seeks in himself, what the small man seeks in others."

He captioned the quote, "Enlightenment is within."

