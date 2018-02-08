Amidst sexual assault allegations, Jeetendra's lawyer releases a formal statement

Mumbai: Seasoned Actor Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor, has been accused of sexual assault by his maternal cousin. The complainant claimed that the actor "arranged" for her to join him in Shimla where he attached the two beds in the room and sexually assaulted her 47 years ago in January 1971, when the victim was 18 and Jeetendra was 28.



Amidst these severe accusations, the actor's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee, has gone ahead and released a formal statement on behalf of his client clarifying his stance on the alleged sexual abuse complaint filed against him in Himachal Pradesh. She filed a complaint in Himachal Pradesh but refused to disclose her identity.



Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee representing veteran actor Jeetendra states that “Foremost my client specifically and categorically denies any such incident. Besides even otherwise such baseless, ridiculous and fabricated claims cannot be entertained by any Court of law or the law enforcement agencies after a span of almost 50 years. The Statute has provided a justice delivery system through the Courts, and the Limitation Act 1963 was specifically enacted to ensure that all genuine complaints are made within a maximum time limit of three years so that a proper investigation is carried out and timely justice is delivered."



"Besides I want to make it specifically clear that the law does not give any person any rights or liberties of making any baseless, ridiculous or fabricated claims against any man publicly and seek to defame him with a hidden personal agenda. Media is therefore advised to cautiously refrain from giving any importance to such ridiculous, baseless and fabricated claims, and they should not participate in any way whatsoever in defaming or assassinating the character of any man in such cases," he further added.



"In any event the timing of this baseless complaint seems to be nothing but a miserable effort made by a jealous competitor to disrupt the business activities of my client and his esteemed Company. Such efforts are therefore in all fairness treated with the contempt it truly deserves,” He concluded.

What do you think of Jeetendra?