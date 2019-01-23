Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan grace lyricist Sameer’s daughter’s wedding

MUMBAI: Veteran lyricist Sameer Anjaan's daughter Suchita got married yesterday in Mumbai. The wedding was graced by several celebrities from Bollywood like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan to Anil Kapoor to singer Sonu Nigam, amongst the other noted celebrities’.

The host Sameer was seen welcoming all the guests Anil Kapoor was seen in casual attire while Amitabh Bachchan along with Jaya Bachchan opted for perfect wedding attire. Also seen was the music composer Anu Malik who has worked with Sameer on several songs since the '90s till early 2000s.

Devraj Sanyal, MD of Universal Music, was too seen at the wedding who walked in with his wife. See all the picture here: