Amitabh Bachchan my only guru: Sujoy Ghosh

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh says he has many teachers in life but megastar Amitabh Bachchan is his only guru.



Replying to Amitabh's tweet about "Badla" being a director's film, Ghosh wrote: "Sir, Amitabh Bachchan... many teachers in this life but you are the only guru! cholun arek baar kori (Lets do it one more time)."



Ghosh's "Badla", shot largely in Glasgow, Scotland, is inspired by the Spanish thriller "The Invisible Guest", and features Big B with Taapsee Pannu and Amrita Singh.



Currently, Bachchan is busy shooting for the 11th season of the quiz show, "Kaun Banega Crorepati".



