News

Amitabh Bachchan my only guru: Sujoy Ghosh

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Aug 2019 04:30 PM

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh says he has many teachers in life but megastar Amitabh Bachchan is his only guru.

Replying to Amitabh's tweet about "Badla" being a director's film, Ghosh wrote: "Sir, Amitabh Bachchan... many teachers in this life but you are the only guru! cholun arek baar kori (Lets do it one more time)."

Ghosh's "Badla", shot largely in Glasgow, Scotland, is inspired by the Spanish thriller "The Invisible Guest", and features Big B with Taapsee Pannu and Amrita Singh.

Currently, Bachchan is busy shooting for the 11th season of the quiz show, "Kaun Banega Crorepati".

(SourcE: IANS)

Tags > Amitabh Bachchan, Sujoy Ghosh, Guru, Badla, Kaun Banega Crorepati, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
14 Aug 2019 09:03 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Randeep Rai aka Sameer takes a walk down the memory lane of Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai
Randeep Rai aka Sameer takes a walk down the... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
14 Aug 2019 08:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar ke actress, Heli Daruwala is all praises about co-star Shaheer Sheikh
Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar ke actress, Heli Daruwala... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Shabana Azmi
Shabana Azmi
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander

past seven days