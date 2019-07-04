News

Amitabh Bachchan sends best wishes for Rishi Kapoor's new film

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Wednesday shared the trailer of "Jhootha Kahin Ka", a film he completed before leaving for New York for treatment. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan sent his best wishes for the film.

"A film I completed before coming here. Total madcracker of a movie. Was the hero of the same title (different story) with Neetu way back in the late 1970s. Hope you enjoy the same," Rishi tweeted along with the film's trailer.

Amitabh, who most recently starred with Rishi in "102 Not Out", tweeted: "Film 'Jhootha Kahin Ka', starring Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor and others... My best wishes."

His gesture speaks a lot of the friendship between the two senior actors.

"Jhootha Kahin Ka" is directed by Smeep Kang, and produced by Anuj Sharma and Deepak Mukut under the banner of Shantketan Entertainment Films. Presented by Soham Rockstars Entertainment, the movie is set to release on July 19.

(Source: IANS)

