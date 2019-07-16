News

Amrita wants Sara for her role in 'Ishq Vishk'

Mumbai : Actress Amrita Rao won many hearts by playing the simple college-going girl Payal Mehra in the 2003 film "Ishq Vishk". If the film were to be remade with new actors, she says Sara Ali Khan would be perfect to reprise Payal.

The Ken Ghosh directorial, which also starred Shenaz Treasury, had launched Shahid Kapoor as a lead actor in Bollywood.

Asked about "Ishq Vishk 2", Amrita joked: "The way I look right now, I think I can (be) cast opposite Ishaan (Khatter, brother of Shahid) in 'Ishq Vishk 2'! I am just kidding. Who is going to be the next Payal? Let's rather have a quiz on that."

She was asked to choose between Sara, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

Amrita, who was at designer Sonali Jain's store launch, here on Sunday, replied: "Maybe Sara can play Payal and Tara can play Shenaz's character."

(SOURCE : IANS)

Tags > Amrita Rao, Payal Mehra, Ishq Vishk, Sara Ali Khan, Ken Ghosh, Shenaz Treasury, Shahid Kapoor, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

