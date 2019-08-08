News

Ananya Pandey starrer Pati, Patni Aur Woh to recreate DDLJ's iconic train scene?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Aug 2019 07:38 PM

MUMBAI: Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday is one of the most popular celebrity kids. She made her Bollywood with Karan Johar’s Student of The Year 2. The actress is now gearing up for her next.

She is currently shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh. One of her social media fan pages gave a glimpse of the actress shooting for her next. But what caught attention is the uncanny resemblance of this scene with the iconic scene of the most celebrated film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. One can’t forget the climax scene of DDLJ’s where Kajol rushes towards Shah Rukh Khan to board the train. Similarly Ananya too is seen waiting for someone at the footboard of the train in the video, shared on the Instagram platform. Also, there is another picture of the actress engrossed in a conversation with her crew members.

Take a look below. 

Tags > Ananya Pandey, Chunky Panday, Karan Johar, Student of the Year 2, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Instagram platform,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
08 Aug 2019 09:52 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Yeh Rishtey Hai actress Sangeeta Kapure clarifies about her relationship with Romanch Mehta
Yeh Rishtey Hai actress Sangeeta Kapure clarifies... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs attend the launch of 'Tanatan'

Celebs attend the launch of 'Tanatan'
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Joker
Joker
Radhika Madan
Radhika Madan
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia

past seven days