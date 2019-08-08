Ananya Pandey starrer Pati, Patni Aur Woh to recreate DDLJ's iconic train scene?

MUMBAI: Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday is one of the most popular celebrity kids. She made her Bollywood with Karan Johar’s Student of The Year 2. The actress is now gearing up for her next.



She is currently shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh. One of her social media fan pages gave a glimpse of the actress shooting for her next. But what caught attention is the uncanny resemblance of this scene with the iconic scene of the most celebrated film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. One can’t forget the climax scene of DDLJ’s where Kajol rushes towards Shah Rukh Khan to board the train. Similarly Ananya too is seen waiting for someone at the footboard of the train in the video, shared on the Instagram platform. Also, there is another picture of the actress engrossed in a conversation with her crew members.



Take a look below.