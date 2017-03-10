Hot Downloads

News

Angelina Jolie 'jealous' of Amal Clooney

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Mar 2017 02:54 PM
10 Mar 2017 02:54 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actress Angelina Jolie is reportedly "filled with envy" and jealous of actor-filmmaker George Clooney's wife Amal Clooney.

According to a source, Jolie and Amal were barely speaking to each other for about six months because of Jolie's jealousy over the successful human rights lawyer, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Angie couldn't stand being around Amal," the source told Life & Style magazine and added that "not because Amal was unkind or rude, but solely because Angie was filled with envy."

Jolie is even said to have made negative comments about her to their mutual friends.

"Angelina would even knock Amal's looks and fashion sense. Amal seemed to ignore it, but George didn't want to sit by and watch his wife get cut down," the source said.

