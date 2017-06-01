Hot Downloads

01 Jun 2017 09:39 PM
Anil challenges Ranveer, Arjun to break fashion boundaries

01 Jun 2017 06:48 PM
01 Jun 2017 06:48 PM

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor has challenged the younger generation of actors like his nephew Arjun Kapoor as well as Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan.

Anil on Thursday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself dressed in in a bright red ganji and shorts paired with black gladiator sandals and a red cowboy hat.

"I've been breaking fashion boundaries way before you guys! Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh (and) Varun Dhawan I challenge you to beat this! Up for it," Anil captioned the image.

On the acting front, Anil will soon be seen sharing screen space with Arjun in the forthcoming film "Mubarakan". The film is directed by Anees Bazmi and also features Athiya Shetty and Ileana D'Cruz in pivotal roles.

 

(Source: IANS)

 

Tags > Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty, Bollywood actor, Mubarakan,

