Hot Downloads

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Navina Bole
Navina Bole
Ankit Gera
Ankit Gera
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Vin Rana
Vin Rana
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

wallpaper
Karan Suchak
1920x1080 | 1280x1024 | mobile
more wallpapers Click Here

Slideshow

Checkout: TV actresses and their BRIDAL looks

Prachi Tehlan (Ikyawann)
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Bigg Boss 11: Who do think will get evicted this week?

Bigg Boss 11
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Anil Kapoor calls Rajesh Khanna a timeless icon

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jan 2018 01:01 PM
08 Jan 2018 01:01 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actor-producer Anil Kapoor says he was awestruck by Rajesh Khanna's performance in "Anand", and that the late veteran actor will always remain an icon.

On Sunday, Anil tweeted a short video from the 1971 film.

"Remember watching 'Anand' for the first time in a preview theatre and I was absolutely awestruck by Rajesh Khanna's performance and the film. This has always been one of my favourite films. He will always remain an icon," Anil wrote alongside the video.

Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, "Anand" is about a cancer patient who lives his life to the fullest. He fills everyone's life with happiness, which inspires his doctor, Bhaskar, to write a book on his life.

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Sumita Sanyal.

On the work front, Anil is currently busy shooting for "Fanne Khan". The film also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao.

(Source: IANS)

  • face-book
  • gplus
  • linkedin
Tags > Anil Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, Anand, Amitabh Bachchan, Sumita Sanyal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fanne Khan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top