Anil Kapoor calls Rajesh Khanna a timeless icon

Actor-producer Anil Kapoor says he was awestruck by Rajesh Khanna's performance in "Anand", and that the late veteran actor will always remain an icon.

On Sunday, Anil tweeted a short video from the 1971 film.

"Remember watching 'Anand' for the first time in a preview theatre and I was absolutely awestruck by Rajesh Khanna's performance and the film. This has always been one of my favourite films. He will always remain an icon," Anil wrote alongside the video.

Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, "Anand" is about a cancer patient who lives his life to the fullest. He fills everyone's life with happiness, which inspires his doctor, Bhaskar, to write a book on his life.

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Sumita Sanyal.

On the work front, Anil is currently busy shooting for "Fanne Khan". The film also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao.

