Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik act together after 15 years

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Oct 2017 12:37 PM
18 Oct 2017 12:37 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actors Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik, who have featured together in movies like "Woh Saat Din", "Mr India" and "Deewana Mastana", have once again faced the camera for "Fanney Khan". They say their chemistry remains the same.

"Shooting with pleasure with Anil Kapoor after 15 years as an actor. Chemistry remains the same. 'Woh Saat Din' to 'Fanney Khan'," Kaushik tweeted.

Anil replied: "It's like not a day has passed. Energy and chemistry truly is the same! So happy to be working with you again Satish Kaushik."

Kaushik has also directed Anil in movies like "Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja", "Badhaai Ho Badhaai", "Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai" and "Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain".

"Fanney Khan", their latest collaboration as actors, is being directed by Atul Manjrekar and produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The movie takes on body shaming in a major way, and also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan apart from Rajkummar Rao.

(Source: IANS)

 


