Ankita Lokhande and boyfriend Vicky Jain to get married this year?

MUMBAI:Ankita Lokhande became a household name for her performance in the popular TV serial,Pavitra Rishta. This year, she made her big screen debut with Kangana Ranaut starrerManikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She earned praises for her performance in the film

Now, if reports are to be believed, this year, another big thing is going to happen in her life. Well, there have been reports that the actress is tying the knot with her boyfriend Vicky Jain, who is a Bilaspur-based businessman. The couple is very much in love, and even a video of the duo dancing and kissing at a recent wedding party made news.

According to latest media reports, Ankita and Vicky are planning to get married soon and that they have also purchased a sprawling 8 BHK in Mumbai's suburbs.

A source told Bollywood Bubble, “Ankita is planning to settle down because she’s in the happiest phase of her life with Vicky. They are deciding on a particular date for the big wedding but sometime around December this year or January 2019 is what they are looking at.”

“Both of them have bought an 8 BHK in the suburbs. The apartment is getting ready and the lovebirds will move into their nest soon after they get married. Both the families are also happy with their union,” added the source.

Ankita Lokhande was earlier in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, but the ex-couple broke up after dating for a long time