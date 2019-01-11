News

Ankita Lokhande blurs out this actor’s face from her photo with Kangana Ranaut

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jan 2019 06:35 PM
MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande, who rose to fame with her performance in television soap Pavitra Rishta, is making her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi, the film will hit the theatres on 25th January. Recently, the makers launched the music of the film, an event that was attended by the cast and crew.

Now what caught everyone’s attention is a photo shared by Ankita on her social media page. The photo is from the music launch and features Ankita, Kangana, and another actor sitting behind them, whose face has been blurred.

That person is none other than Bepannah fame Taher Shabbir, who will be seen in the role of Sangram Singh in the upcoming film.

You must be wondering what made Ankita blur his face! Well, even we have the same question.

Ankita captioned the photo, ‘Make the most of urself by fanning the tiny, inner spark of possibility in to flames of achievement. -golda Meir.’

Here is her post. Check it out!

Tags > Ankita Lokhande, Kangana Ranaut, Pavitra Rishta, Manikarnika, Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi, TellyChakkar,

past seven days