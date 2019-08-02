News

Ankita Lokhande’s heartfelt birthday wish for boyfriend Vicky Jain

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Aug 2019 02:44 PM

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande has carved a niche for herself in the glamour world. She came into limelight after playing the role of Archana in the show, Pavitra Rishta. This year, she made her Bollywood debut with the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She earned applaud for her portrayal of Jhalkari Bai in the film. On the personal front also she is happy. She is in a relationship with businessman boyfriend Vicky Jain, and the duo is going strong.

Now, as her boyfriend turned a year older, Ankita took to social media and shared a heartfelt message for him. She has shared some beautiful pictures of her with Vicky. The actress wrote in the message that she hopes to his today and every day of his life very special. The stunning couple are often spotted together at various events. Ankita is quite active on social media and makes sure to share the beautiful moments of her life with her fans via this platform.

Check out the post right here:

