Anne Hathaway announces pregnancy

26 Jul 2019 09:30 PM

Actress Anne Hathaway has announced that she is expecting her second child while sharing an inspirational message for women struggling with infertility.

The 36-year-old actress, who is married to actor Adam Shulman, shared the news on her Instagram account, while flaunting her baby bump. 

"It's not for a movie...#2," she captioned a selfie with her baby bump, confirming she was pregnant for the second time. 

"All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love," she added. 

The couple first became parents in 2016 to son Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman.

(Source: IANS)

