News

Anu Malik marks his debut in Marathi film industry with ‘Aasud’

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jan 2019 11:05 PM

Mumbai, January 11th, 2019: Indian National Awardee; and Singer – Music Director Anu Malik is industry’s best-known music maker. The veteran music maestro will now mark his musical debut in the Marathi Film Industry with the upcoming film Aasud.

Maharashtra’s State Home Minister Dr. Ranjit Patil, in a recent event organised by the makers, launched the music album of the film. The music of the film is composed by Anu Malik and adding to our excitement his daughter Anmol Malik has also lent her voice to the song, ‘Nako Sarkari Subsidy’.

His hit numbers like Oonchi Hai Building, Garam Chaaye Ki Pyaali Ho, Jaanam Samja Karo and more till date remains Hindi Film Industry’s mega chartbusters from the 90s. With his foray into Marathi film industry, he is all set to establish his musical imprints there as well.

The film Aasud is Written and Directed by Nilesh Jalamkar along with Amol Tale. A Govind Production’s film produced by Deepak Morey and Vijay Jadhav that highlights the present scenario of the farmers and their contest against the system is scheduled to release on February 8th, 2019.

Tags > Anu Malik, marks, debut, Marathi film industry, Aasud, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Madhuri Dixit overwhelmed after watching her...

Madhuri Dixit overwhelmed after watching her tribute act on Dance+4
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Amrita Rao dons Meenaitai Thackeray's look...

Amrita Rao dons Meenaitai Thackeray's look to promote Thackeray
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days