Anupam Kher says cinema, politics can't be separated, Megha takes cue from 'Namastey London', Shatrughan Sinha keeps suspense on joining RJD, and other Bollywood Updates

Cinema, politics can't be separated: Anupam Kher

National Award winning actor Anupam Kher, who essays the character of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister, says cinema and politics cannot be separated since one reflects the other.

The film, even before its release, has grabbed a lot of eyeballs and faced criticism for the projection of its central character and for being timed to hit the screens before the 2019 general elections.

Anupam told leading publication, "Look, when the audience is going to the theatre to watch a film, they are regular cine-goers and movie lovers. They are not entering the hall as a voter.

"But yes, when they come out, the film might linger in their mind. But then, cinema and politics cannot be separated, because they are a reflection of each other."

The actor further said, "A filmmaker or an artiste really cannot figure out why people are voting for a political party. Some voters are loyalists; some are making a list of good and bad to choose a party and the government. How much can a film could contribute to that?

"Having said that, I personally believe that when people go to vote for choosing a government, they do not decide anything based on the impact of a film."

The movie is based on an eponymous book which was released during the 2014 elections when the political transformation happened and the nation voted the Bharatiya Janata Party government over the Congress-led UPA government.

Does the film intend to influence the voters to form an opinion on the Congress party by showing Singh in a critical light?

"It is ridiculous to say that people choose a political party and a change happened in the government because of Sanjay Baru's book! Similarly, it would be silly to say that this film will change the result of the election this year," replied the 63-year-old actor.

Directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, the film also features Akshaye Khanna, Aahana Kumra and Arjun Mathur.

The book gives an insight of the Prime Minister Office (PMO) as well as the personal journey of Singh. And the film's trailer gives a glimpse how the narrative will emphasise on the contradiction and difference of opinion between the PM and the Congress Party, especially its then president Sonia Gandhi.

In fact, such elements in the book also received some criticism in 2014.

Asked if highlighting on the conflict between the former PM and Congress party president is the core content of the film, Anupam said, "No, no, the story is a very humane tale of a man, who was born into a middle-class family and with his merit, he excelled and became a Prime Minister.

"He is a man with all heart, a true patriot, well read, humble man who went through a huge struggle and felt vulnerable as a Prime Minister of the country."

Commenting on the party president and PM conflict, the actor added, "It was never a secret. It was rather an open secret that has come out. It was there in the book as well!

"Everyone knew that he was chosen to become a Prime Minister by the Congress party and he was the least expected candidate. Our film is shown from the point of view of a media advisor in the PMO.

"It would be appreciated if audiences watch the film, as a story."

The Accidental Prime Minister is slated to release on 11 January.

Arsh Bajwa to star in short film 'The Struggle'

Actor Arsh Bajwa, who featured in Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh starrer Running Shaadi, has bagged the lead role in the short film titled The Struggle.

The film is being helmed by debutante director Chase MacAnear.

Excited about the project, Arsh said in a statement, "The film came to me by luck. I met the makers on Instagram first time and I was finalised over social media itself.

"Chase MacAnear wrote the story after getting inspired from the real life incident which happened with his Indian friend."

Arsh said his role is that of a migrant.

"The story is about an Indian man who migrates to the US illegally due to financial crisis. The film will depict his struggles and how he paves his road to success in the foreign land," he added.

The Struggle will release in March.

Shatrughan Sinha keeps suspense on joining RJD

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah, is keeping the cards close to his chest about whether he would join the Rashtriya Janata Dal and contest the coming Lok Sabha elections on its ticket.

"I've been advised by my family to not make any official announcement till 14 January. The time is not right until then. But my closeness to and fondness for Laluji and his family is no secret.

"As far as contesting the 2019 elections goes, my constituency will always be Bihar. Once a Bihari Babu always a Bihari Babu," he said.

He was replying to a question whether he was officially joining hands with the jailed RJD leader Lalu Prasad, whom he met in prison in Ranchi recently.

Sinha, who has been attacking his party too, said BJP was practising politics of vendetta on him.

Excerpts from the interview:

Shatruji, what is this about the VIP treatment being withdrawn at airports for you?

It is nothing but the politics of vendetta being followed by the honourable Prime Minister's dedicated soldiers who think he will be pleased with such malicious attempts to pull me down.

But why give such privileges in the first place?

I wasn't given the so-called VIP treatment to make me feel important. It is for health reasons that I am driven directly to the flight. Otherwise I am happy to mingle with the janata. I've been as close to them all my life as possible. I'd happy to travel economy class.

Then why the VIP treatment?

Like I said it's for health reasons. After my heart operation, I was advised not to exert myself. After the leg operation I've been forbidden from walking long stretches.

The reason being given for the withdrawal of the privilege is one of security?

The entire airport authority escorts me to the aircraft, and suddenly I am a security threat? Is this some kind of a joke? As I said this is merely vendetta politics.

Do you think it's to do with your joining hands with Lalu Yadav?

Of course it is! They first withdrew the privilege, as you call it, from Laluji and now me. And mind you other politicians like Ram Vilas Paswan have been given the VIP privilege at the airport. Why am I being singled out for this treatment?

You tell me?

Nowadays you have to make friends with the friends of those in power. Some of my colleagues from the film industry are very good at doing that. I can't pretend to like my political compatriots if I don't like them. Nor can I pretend not to like those whom I am close to.

Megha takes cue from 'Namastey London'

Actress Megha Chakraborty says she took inspiration for a scene of her show Krishna Chali London from the movie Namastey London.

In an upcoming episode on the show, Krishna (Megha) will be seen recreating a scene from Namastey London where she shuts down Dr. Veer who refuses to treat an Indian due to lack of immigration papers.

"My inspiration for the scene has been the popular movie, Namastey London Just like how actor Akshay Kumar stands up against the British for criticising and insulting India, on the show, Krishna without any hesitation stands up for her country and protests against Dr. Veer for refusing to treat an Indian," Megha said in a statement.

'Accidental Prime Minister': Case filed against Anupam Kher, others in Bihar

A case has been filed against actor Anupam Kher and others associated with upcoming film Accidental Prime Minister in a Bihar court on Wednesday for damaging the image of some top people.

Lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed the case in Muzaffarpur's Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court. The court has admitted the case and fixed 8 January to hear the case in Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate court.

Ojha in his petition complained that Anupam Kher and Akshay Khanna, who have played the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his press advisor Sanjaya Baru in the film, have damaged the image of both of them. "It hurt me and many others," he said.

In his complaint, Ojha said others who have played the role of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra also damaged their image. He has also complained against the film director and producer.

Films that made Anurag Kashyap jealous

Among the slew of best and worst film lists of 2018, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has come up with his own listing of movies which left him feeling jealous.

"My list is a jealous filmmaker list and it's because there is something in them, or them as a whole that makes me rethink, gives me courage, has overwhelmed me and made me ask myself, 'why didn't I see it that way'," Kashyap tweeted.

His list -- in no specific order -- included films like Mulk, Badhaai Ho, Manto, AndhaDhun, Tumbbad, Mard ko Dard Nahin Hota, Soni, Omerta and October.

Brijendra Kala in Anil Kapoor starrer 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'

Brijendra Kala will be seen in Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao starrer upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Speaking about his role, the actor said, "I'm playing the role of office boy in Anil Kapoor's office whose name is Chaubey. He is very cunning and comical at the same time. The film is all about a normal family where they are in search of a groom for their daughter (Sonam Kapoor) and they find Raj Kumar Rao a perfect groom for her but as the story progresses the romantic love story turns into serious twist which shocks the family."

On his experience of working with the stars, he shared, "It was a really good experience working with father daughter duo Sonam and Anil Kapoor. Anil Kapoor is very humble and kind to work with. I have earlier acted with Raj Kumar Rao so it was great to again share screen with him. It was really a pleasure to work with Juhi Chawla as she is a great actor. I was really looking for such a role so all thanks to Shelly Chopra for casting me."

Directed by Shelly Chopra and produced by RajKumar Hirani, the film is all set to hit the screens on 1 February 2019.