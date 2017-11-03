Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Thursday remembered his "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!" co-actor Laxmikant Berde and said he misses his humour.

"Dear Laxmikant Berde. You left us all a little too early. It was always a joy to work with you. Miss you and your humour. Happy Birthday," he tweeted.

Laxmikant, who died in 2004 due to a kidney ailment, is fondly known for his roles in films like "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!", "Hum Saath Saath Hai", "Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin", "Jaanam Samjha Karo" and "Maine Pyar Kiya".

(Source: IANS)



