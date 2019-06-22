Anurag Basu reacts to reports of Deepika Padukone replacing Kangana Ranaut in Imali

MUMBAI: Anurag Basu's upcoming venture Imali is one of the most talked about films currently. After Kangana Ranaut walked out of the film, there were reports about Deepika Padukone stepping in to replace her. Now, the filmmaker has reacted to the reports.

During an interview with DNA, Anurag said that Kangana got busy with Manikarnika and they had scheduling issues, and eventually, he got busy with other films as well. He added how she wanted to be in a good space to do the film, but eventually, things did not work out.

When asked about Deepika stepping in, he told the daily that he is in talks with her and did meet her, but he also added that he cannot confirm anything to others unless she confirms it to him.

Speaking about Deepika, she has wrapped up the shoot for upcoming film Chhapaak and will be next seen alongside husband Ranveer Singh in '83.

