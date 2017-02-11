Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aalesha
Aalesha
Jeetendra
Jeetendra
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Leenesh Mattoo

I want the power of invisibility: Leenesh Mattoo

more quickie Click Here

Recent Video
11 Feb 2017 08:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Meet the cast of Dil Boley Oberoi
Meet the cast of Dil Boley Oberoi | watch it
more videos Click Here

wallpaper
Ridhi Dogra
1920x1080 | 1280x1024 | mobile
more wallpapers Click Here

poll

Jolly LLB: Akshay or Arshad as hero?

Jolly LLB
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who is your favourite 'Chocolate boy' of TV?

Who is your favourite 'Chocolate boy' of TV?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Anushka refutes 'bogus claims' on Virat producing 'Phillauri'

By TellychakkarTeam
11 Feb 2017 06:21 PM
11 Feb 2017 06:21 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actress-producer Anushka Sharma has slammed rumours that her rumoured beau and cricketer Virat Kohli has invested in her new production "Phillauri".

She is upset that on one hand the media talks about issues of women empowerment, and on another, "this is what you do to 'women in films' who are trying to change the narrative & take charge of their own careers".

In a statement, Anushka set the record straight that "Phillauri" is produced by Fox Star Hindi and her home banner Clean Slate Films.

"I have always led my career with dignity and often chose to maintain a dignified silence on many untruthful stories, that doesn't mean you can take my silence as my weakness and say anything without checking with me or my team," she said.

"I am more than capable of producing and promoting my own films. Thank you," added the actress, who runs Clean Slate Films with her brother Karnesh Sharma.

Their first production was the critically acclaimed "NH10".

"Phillauri", which also features Anushka with Suraj Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh, is directed by Anshai Lal. Anushka plays a ghost in the film.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Anushka Sharma, Bollywood actress, movie, Virat Kohli, Phillauri, produce,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest