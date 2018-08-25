Anushka shares her journey as Mamta, Sushant and Kriti have called it quits? Sanjay Dutt refused a cameo in 'Total Dhamaal', and other Bollywood updates

MUMBAI: For all the Bollywood buffs, here we bring a list of hot and spicy news from B-town. Read on to know what your favourite celebrities are up to.

Sanjay Dutt took initiative to make 'Sadak 2': Pooja Bhatt

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, who is gearing up for her forthcoming film Sadak 2, said that her co-star from Sadak Sanjay Dutt took the initiative to make the sequel.

Pooja, who is the co-owner of Delhi Hoopersm was interacting with the media at the press meet of 3 x 3 Pro Basketball League (3BL) along with her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt and League Commissioner Rohit Bakshi on Friday.

The 1991 romantic thriller Sadak was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt and featured Pooja and Sanjay Dutt.

The makers of Sadak 2 recently announced the film's release date but there were no disclosure of the cast and crew.

On this, Pooja said, "The production house of the film will announce the cast and crew. All I can say is that it is happening and I also want to mention that it was Sanjay Dutt who initiated it.

"He was the one who came to me and said 'why were we not making Sadak 2?'... On his request, I went to tell them (Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt) about Sanjay Dutt's urge and desire to work in this film... They have a connection which I don't think anybody has..."

When asked if she would return to acting with Sadak 2, Pooja said, "I was spoiled because I had the best of Mahesh Bhatt and I had no desire to really act when he quit direction. But I think with this film, we are going to go back to the 90s where filmmaking was more organic and the learning was greater."

Talking about the movie's development, Mahesh Bhatt said, "We have very clearly said that Sadak is the franchise which has flowered on its own after a long time. We have a brilliant script which has been put together by me and my co-writer. Now people have to wait for the proper announcement because that is the prerogative of my brother Mukesh."

Sadak 2 is presented by Mahesh Bhatt in association with Vishesh Films and it is being produced by Mukesh Bhatt.

The film is releasing on 15 November, 2019.

I'm completely obsessed with Inaaya: Soha Ali Khan

Actress Soha Ali Khan, who is enjoying the motherhood phase, says she is completely obsessed with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and so, she is balancing work and her personal life "very badly".

Asked how she's maintaining a balance between her professional and personal life, Soha told a leading publication, "Very badly, but I am trying. At the moment I am completely obsessed with Inaaya."

Soha, who is the daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and the late legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, ventured into Bollywood in 2004. She has starred in films like Rang De Basanti, Khoya Khoya Chand, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster and 31st October.

She says neither does she look back at her career nor is she into planning her future.

"I don't look back at anything. I am not very retrospective and I am not very (worried) about future planning. I am very much in the moment," she said.

The 39-year-old actress, who is married to actor Kunal Kemmu, walked at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018 edition for three labels -- Poochki, Shanti and Kanika Goyal in a show presented by Smartwater. The theme was water and clouds.

Soha looked stunning sporting three separates from these labels. The actress walked the ramp wearing an organza blouse paired with a light blue tussar silk pencil skirt and a navy blue jacket. She completed her look with minimal make-up and a high ponytail.

"I am so excited because I am wearing an amalgamation of outfits, and the theme of water and clouds unites them. It was a lovely team effort," Soha said about the showstopper ensemble.

On the fashion front, Soha says she is into smart, chic dressing.

She denies being fashion conscious.

"I am probably very fashion aware but I would like to think that I have my own sense of style and I have always thought more style and fashion. I am more of a consumer of style and I find something that suits me and I tend to stick to it. But more recently, I have tried to push myself out of my comfort zone and embrace fashion more," she added.

Daisy Shah's noble pre-birthday celebrations

A day before her 34th birthday, which falls on Saturday, actress Daisy Shah visited the NGO Smile Foundation with her mother to celebrate with the children there.

The Jai Ho actress, who shares her birthday with her mother on 25 August, danced, played with the children and cut a cake with them.

"It was such a wonderful time with the Smile Foundation kids. They are super adorable. This was the first time ever I celebrated my pre-birthday with these lovely kids who just need a lot happiness from us.

"I had lots of fun with them as they sang, danced and asked me about my childhood memories. Moments like these are what make life so amazing," Daisy said in a statement.

The actress also took to her Instagram account and posted pictures and videos of herself and her mother with the children.

"Pure Happiness," she wrote alongside the images.

On the work front, Daisy's latest release was Race 3, alongside superstar Salman Khan.

New Bollywood channel hinges on true blue 'masala' entertainers

Zee Bollywood, a new channel, aims to cater to fans of 'masala' Bollywood movies, which are marked by larger than life expressions and deadly dialogues, say officials.

To be launched by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) on 31 August, the channel is out to fill a need gap.

Prathyusha Agarwal, Chief Marketing Officer, ZEEL, said in a statement, "Specifically, in the Hindi movie segment we understand the viewer as someone whose mind seeks different kinds of cinema, while his heart continues to yearn for masala Bollywood! Hence, we came up with the idea of Zee Bollywood... an antidote to dubs and new age realistic movies."

Some of the titles that will be showcased are Chennai Express, Jab wet Met, Phir Hera Pheri, Houseful, Welcome, Agneepath, Josh, Lagaan, Judaai and Raja Hindustani.

According to the officials, the platform is a tribute to the Bollywood movies that excite the common man.

Ruchir Tiwari, Business Head, Zee Hindi Movies Cluster, said the channel will showcase such films which have a "blend of raw emotions, intense drama, powerful action and soulful music delivered in a grand, glamorous scale".

"However, with the shift in focus to new age or realistic movies in recent times, this charm is slowly getting lost. Audience of Hindi movies increasingly yearns for this genre of movies which is a strong need gap," Tiwari said.

Sukhwinder is the finest singer: Salim Merchant

Singer-composer Salim Merchant is in awe of "Chhaiya chhaiya" fame singer Sukhwinder Singh.

"Sukhi is truly one of the finest singers we have in our country... Had a fab session with him yesterday," he tweeted on Saturday.

Along with the tweet, he posted a video in which Sukhwinder can be seen recording a sufi song.

Salim and Sukhwinder have worked together on various projects including Coke studio video "Peer manaawan challiyaan" -- which became a huge hit.

Talent should not be judged by individual's achievement: Shahid Kapoor

Having worked with veterans as well as new film directors, Shahid Kapoor, who will next be seen in Shree Narayan Singh's Batti Gul Meter Chalu, says the number of hits and flops of a director is not his parameter to judge ones talent.

Singh has earlier directed two films, his latest being Akshay's Toilet - Ek Prem Katha.

"I think talent should not be judged by an individual's achievement because I believe that success of a film has nothing to do with how talented the storyteller is. If a filmmaker has given two back-to-back commercially successful films as opposed to a debutant who has lesser visibility of his work, that does not make the new filmmaker a lesser talented one," Shahid said.

"So when I collaborate with a film director, I do not just go by the success of his last film. It is for all creative people, who are at times at their best form, at times not. But that is not to do with their talent. As an actor, when I commit to a script, I do it with the best of my ability," added the actor, who has done critically acclaimed films like Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon with Vishal Bhardwaj.

Asked if his parameter of judging a script has changed with experience, Shahid said, "Yes. Now I do not just look at the matter from a singular point of view. I try to find out the potential of the final product, and how with each step of filmmaking, it can grow to become a great film."

"Only a good story idea cannot be enough to make a great piece of cinema. There is a process of execution. I see if that is also in good hands," added the actor, who delivered a well-appreciated performance with the young filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey in Udta Punjab, which also starred Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Will he be a part of another multi-starrer like that?

"The fact is I tend to change my look completely in each film that I do, so whenever I am signing a film, I want to invest my full energy to that. Changing my look vastly, only for four-five scenes in a film, would be too much. Having said that, I am open to the idea of a meaty role in a multi-starrer," he said.

While objectifying women in item songs is one of the common practices in most of the commercial Bollywood films, being a father of a daughter, does he make a conscious choice not to be a part of such films?

"Why do I have to be a father of a girl child to decide that? Don't I have a mother, sister and wife? I do not think these two things are co-related," the actor answered promptly.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu, also featuring Shraddha Kapoor, is slated to release on 21 September.

Regional filmmakers are really pushing the envelope: Huma

Actress Huma Qureshi says regional filmmakers are really pushing the envelope and exploring territories when Hindi filmmakers are playing safe.

Huma, who ventured into acting in 2012 with Gangs Of Wasseypur, has worked in Malayalam as well as Tamil films.

"Regional films are doing well because the marketing cost for Hindi films is so high... I feel regional filmmakers and writers are so brave that they go into zones and territories that sometimes even Hindi films hesitate. We want to play it safe," Huma told a leading publication.

"So, I have seen some incredible Marathi, Tamil and Malayalam films... They are really pushing the envelope," she added.

Huma was here with her brother and actor Saqib Saleem to walk as the showstopper for the label Two Point Two at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018.

Ever since her debut, Huma has featured in films like Badlapur, D-Day, Jolly LLB 2 and The Viceroy's House.

The actress says she is yet to accomplish many things.

"I am far for achieving anything. The day I think I have done whatever that will be the end of it. So, I want to die with the words on my lips that I am still learning and exploring. I still have so much and more distance to cover. I am embryo I still have not hatched," she said.

However, Huma is happy with her career graph and calls it an "eventful journey" with lots of "learning".

"I have met such amazing people who have encouraged and supported me. I don't think I would be here today without my parents, friends, directors, producers and actors who worked with me," she said.

Asked what kind of work she is looking for now, Huma said, "I am an actor for hire."

None

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon have called it quits?

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput were rumoured to be dating for a long time. But neither Sushant nor Kriti ever accepted the alleged relationship. They always remained tight-lipped about it and tagged each other as ‘good friends’ and rubbished all the rumours. According to the latest reports, the lovebirds have apparently broken up. According to some media reports, the duo has called it quits. The report suggests that Kriti is the one who ended the relationship due to some unexplainable reasons. However, some other reports claim that the two have not broken up but are currently on a break as they are both busy with their work commitments.

Finally! Alia Bhatt confirms that she is not single

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the latest lovebirds of tinsel town. While talking to a leading media house, Alia has admitted that she is not single and obviously we know whom she is dating. “No, sorry, not single,” said the Raazi actress. Alia is literally on a roll and bagging a variety of movies in her kitty and with her love life sorted, she is indeed riding on success. It won’t be wrong to say that it is her year.

Aishwarya looks drop dead gorgeous in this throwback photo from the look test of Devdas

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s phenomenal acting prowess reflects in her films like Taal, Jodha Akbar, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Jazbaa, and Guzaarish. One such iconic film was Devdas which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-starred Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan. Aishwarya played the role of Paro in the film. Devdas’ costume designer Neeta Lulla designed exquisite outfits for Aishwarya and Madhuri in the film. She shared a throwback photo from the look test of Devdas and we must say that Aishwarya is looking drop dead gorgeous.

Have a look-

Sanjay Dutt refused a cameo in 'Total Dhamaal'?

Sanjay Dutt has been a part of the first two films of the 'Dhamaal' franchise. However, for the third installment, Ajay Devgn has taken over and when the makers approached Sanjay to make a special appearance, he surprisingly refused. According to reports, the veteran actor refused citing that his dates are full due to Prassthanam's schedule. However, if rumours are to be believed, then the actor was actually upset for not being an integral part of Total Dhamaal. Apparently, that is why when the makers approached him he politely turned it down but not before letting his displeasure known.

Anushka Sharma shares her journey as Mamta

Anushka Sharma is all set for her next release Sui Dhaaga. The actress has shared a video on her social media account. Through this video, Anushka has shared how she prepared for the role of Mamta, her character in Sui Dhaaga

Kriti Sanon relives her childhood days

Everyone loves train journeys, but for an actor it becomes difficult to travel by this mode of transportation. However, actress Kirti Sanon recently took a train journey to Delhi in the famous Rajdhani express and said that she relieved her childhood memories.