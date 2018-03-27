Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Anushka Sharma in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2018 list

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2018 07:18 PM

Bollywood actress-producer Anushka Sharma features in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2018 list, which includes innovators and disruptors who are reshaping their industries and changing Asia for the better.

Anushka, one of Indian film industry's highest paid actresses, is all of 29. 

She started out her career as a model in 2007, making her acting debut in 2008 in the hugely successful "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi," which won her a Filmfare award for Best Actress. She has since acted in movies like "Band Baaja Baaraat", "Jab Tak Hai Jaan", "PK", "Bombay Velvet", "Dil Dhadakne Do", "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" and "Jab Harry Met Sejal".

What do you think Anushka Sharma?



As a producer, Anushka, who is married to ace cricketer Virat Kohli, has made films like "NH10", "Phillauri" and "Pari" under her banner Clean Slate Films. She starred in all three films herself.

The Forbes list highlights 300 young individuals driving change in Asia.

India's badminton ace P.V. Sindhu also features in the list.

Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan, who shot to fame with the Coke Studio version of "Afreen afreen", which she sang with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for, too finds a mention.

(Source: IANS) 

 

 
 
 
Tags > Momina Mustehsan Coke Studio, Afreen afreen, Virat Kohli, P.V. Sindhu, Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, Bombay Velvet, Dil Dhadakne Do,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

pic of the day
Family Goals

Family Goals

more pics Click Here

Slideshow

Red Carpet: TellyChakkar's 13th anniversary...

Red Carpet: TellyChakkar's 13th anniversary bash
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Mansoor Dar
Mansoor Dar

poll

Which show did you like the most?

Which show did you like the most?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days