Anushka takes a dig at Oscars Best Picture goof-up

Actress Anushka Sharma has reacted to the Best Picture fiasco at the 89th edition of Oscar in a funny way, claiming that she tried to avert the goof-up.



Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the actress posted: "Yeh log mujhe sun nahin paye, main toh kab se Hindi mein keh rahi thi ki naam galat likha hai (These people couldn't hear me only. I was telling them for a long time, in Hindi, that they got the name wrong.) Shashi was there."



The post was part of a social media campaign called #ShashiWasHere to promote her forthcoming film "Phillauri" -- in which she is essaying the role of a ghost, Shashi.



This year's Oscars gala has drawn extensive coverage for a gaffe that saw presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly naming "La La Land" as the Best Picture. The producers of the musical gave their acceptance speeches before learning "Moonlight" had actually won the honour. The awards gala was held in Los Angeles on February 26.

(Source: IANS)