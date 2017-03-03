Hot Downloads

Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Jasmin Bhasin
Jasmin Bhasin
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Romit Raj
Romit Raj

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

Slideshow

Wedding Pics of Kartik-Naira

more slideshows Click Here

pic of the day
I am Superman, Virat ka FAN!

I am Superman, Virat ka FAN!

more pics Click Here

poll

Ishqbaaaz or Dil Bole Oberoi: Which is more interesting?

Ishqbaaaz or Dil Bole Oberoi: Which is more interesting?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Anushka takes a dig at Oscars Best Picture goof-up

By TellychakkarTeam
03 Mar 2017 03:28 PM
03 Mar 2017 03:28 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actress Anushka Sharma has reacted to the Best Picture fiasco at the 89th edition of Oscar in a funny way, claiming that she tried to avert the goof-up.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the actress posted: "Yeh log mujhe sun nahin paye, main toh kab se Hindi mein keh rahi thi ki naam galat likha hai (These people couldn't hear me only. I was telling them for a long time, in Hindi, that they got the name wrong.) Shashi was there."

The post was part of a social media campaign called #ShashiWasHere to promote her forthcoming film "Phillauri" -- in which she is essaying the role of a ghost, Shashi.

This year's Oscars gala has drawn extensive coverage for a gaffe that saw presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly naming "La La Land" as the Best Picture. The producers of the musical gave their acceptance speeches before learning "Moonlight" had actually won the honour. The awards gala was held in Los Angeles on February 26.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Anushka Sharma, Bollywood actress, Oscars Best Picture, goof-up, dig, #ShashiWasHere, Phillauri,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top