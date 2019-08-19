News

Anushka's 'sunkissed' image leaves Virat spellbound

By TellychakkarTeam
19 Aug 2019 05:05 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma's photograph from a beach here in West Indies has left her star cricketer husband Virat Kohli at a loss of words.

The "Phillauri" actress is currently in West Indies with Kohli, who is leading the Indian cricket team in a series against West Indies.

She took to Instagram, where she shared a flirty photograph of herself in an orange and white bikini. Anushka also sports a pair of sunglasses and her hair seems to be in a small bun.

The 31-year-old actress is sitting on the sands as the gentle waves of the sea spread around her.

Anushka captioned the image: "Sun kissed & blessed."

Kohli left red-heart and heart eyes emojis in the comments section.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen on screen in "Zero" alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

(Source: IANS) 

