Any recognition from the government means a lot: Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Padmavat winning three national film awards

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Aug 2019 12:12 PM

MUMBAI: Team Padmavat is elated, and why not? Sanjay Leela Bhansali's masterpiece Padmavat has earned recognition at the 66th National Film Awards.

The Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer bagged three national film awards including two for music. The film won the best music director award (songs) for Bhansali in addition to best choreography (Kruti Mahesh Madya and Jyoti Tomar) and best playback singer to Arijit Singh for 'Binte Dil'.

Recalling the protests and problems faced during the shoot of the period drama, Bhansali said to TOI, "I made Padmaavat through so much chaos and trouble. It is the most difficult film that I have ever made. There has been physical assault, morcha, dharna, banning of the film and every possible thing that could have gone wrong. But every time I felt low, I created a song and it was a nice outlet for me. It (music) was a positive way of looking at all the difficulties."

He also mentioned that artists go through some difficulties. “In any creative field, an artiste goes through some difficulties here and there. In my case, it was more than necessary but you still look at it positively... We went to the recording studio and shut all the sound that was coming from the protests and concentrated on making music. It has come from the heart and it resonated with the people," he said, and added, “Any recognition, and especially the one coming from the government, means a lot. It is chosen by the jury of very qualified and respected people. It encourages you to work harder. It is a pat on the back and an emotional moment."

 

Tags > Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavat, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

