News

Are things not fine between Imran Khan and Avantika Malik?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 May 2019 03:42 PM

MUMBAI: It seems there is a crack in the paradise of Bollywood actor Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik! The couple, reportedly, is not staying together currently.

Imran and Avantika got married in the year 2011. The couple has a daughter named Imara who was born in 2014.  

The couple has been living happily from the past eight years, but now things have changed, it seems.

According to the media reports, after eight years, Imran Khan and Avantika Malik have called off their marriage for some time due to irreconcilable differences.

DNA quoted an insider as saying, “Avantika allegedly left 24, Pali Hill, Imran’s residence, a while ago with Imara. It is being said that she is currently staying with her family.”

On the work front, Imran, according to the reports, will make his debut with Mission Mars: Keep Walking India.

Tags > Bollywood actor, Imran Khan, Avantika Malik, Mission Mars: Keep Walking India, Tellychakkar.,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
21 May 2019 02:47 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I hope Ahan and Akshay's son Aarav are friends - Sunil Shetty
I hope Ahan and Akshay's son Aarav are... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Wedding fever in Naagin 3

Wedding fever in Naagin 3
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Anshul Singh
Anshul Singh
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Jeetendra
Jeetendra

past seven days