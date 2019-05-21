Are things not fine between Imran Khan and Avantika Malik?

MUMBAI: It seems there is a crack in the paradise of Bollywood actor Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik! The couple, reportedly, is not staying together currently.

Imran and Avantika got married in the year 2011. The couple has a daughter named Imara who was born in 2014.

The couple has been living happily from the past eight years, but now things have changed, it seems.

According to the media reports, after eight years, Imran Khan and Avantika Malik have called off their marriage for some time due to irreconcilable differences.

DNA quoted an insider as saying, “Avantika allegedly left 24, Pali Hill, Imran’s residence, a while ago with Imara. It is being said that she is currently staying with her family.”

On the work front, Imran, according to the reports, will make his debut with Mission Mars: Keep Walking India.