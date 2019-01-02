Ariana Grande is dating no one, Kendall and Kylie attend Drake's party, Waterston says women have been mistreated, and other Hollywood Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring you exciting updates from Hollywood industry to keep you amused.

It's no one: Ariana Grande on dating

Singer Ariana Grande says she is single, but not ready to mingle.

The Thank u, next singer came across a fan's post on Tuesday with the headline: "Who Is Ariana Dating Now?!"

The 25-year-old was curious to find out the answer, reports eonline.com.

"Can they tell me too?" she replied to one follower before making it clear she is not with anybody.

"Spoiler: for the rest of this year/probably my life: It's no one," Ariana wrote on Twitter. "Please refer back to this tweet for future questions."

Ariana was engaged to comedian Pete Davidson last year.

Instead of dating, the singer has a few other things on her agenda. For starters, Ariana is kicking off the Sweetener World Tour that begins on 18 March in New York.

Kendall, Kylie attend Drake's party amid Kanye feud

Their brother-in-law, Kanye West, may be feuding with Drake, but that didn't stop reality TV stars Kylie and Kendall Jenner from attending the rapper's party.

The sisters were spotted at Drake's star-studded private bash on Monday at Delilah in West Hollywood, California, where guests, including Chris Brown, Niall Horan, Idris Elba and Kate Beckinsale, partied their way into 2019, reports leading publication.

Kendall was photographed outside the hot spot with basketball player Ben Simmons, while Kylie was seen at nearby restaurant, Craig's, with boyfriend Travis Scott, before reportedly heading to the party.

Instead of confetti, at midnight, guests were showered with leather gift boxes, featuring bottles of Drake's new champagne brand, Mod Selection Champagne, which originates from the Vallee de la Marne in France.

Kylie and Kendall's presence at Drake's party was notable given their family's recent drama with the performer. Last month, Kanye reignited an ongoing feud with the Canadian musician by slamming him on social media.

"Been trying to meet with you for six months bro," Kanye tweeted at the time, before referencing wife Kim Kardashian West's mother, Kris Jenner, as well as Scott.

"You sneak dissing on Trav records and texting Kris talking about how's the family."

Kanye also reiterated his claim that he didn't tell rapper Pusha T about Drake's son, Adonis, which Pusha T exposed in his diss track, The story of Adidon.

Drake responded by posting a picture on Instagram showing him looking unfazed and using a purple demon emoji in the caption -- a possible nod to Kanye previously claiming that Drake sent him purple demon emojis while he was struggling with mental issues.

Kanye also called out Drake over the New Year's holiday, slamming him for following Kim on Instagram.

Gomez's go-to workout class costs $300 an hour

If you want to focus on your fitness a la singer-actress Selena Gomez, it may cost you around $300 an hour.

The star faced a roller coaster journey with her health last year. After hospitalisations related to lupus and her kidney transplant and treatment to help address issues related to anxiety and depression, the 26-year-old was back home by last month with a focus on "her physical and mental well-being", a source told eonline.com.

"Selena's back at her house and feeling good," the source said.

"She has been spending time with her friends and family and just getting back into her normal routine. She's healthy and feeling a lot happier. The time away was good for her to reset and figure out some new ways of dealing with the issues that have been bringing her down."

Among those ways has been Hot Pilates class.

"She loves that the heat truly cleanses her body and she has been feeling much better since going frequently," the source said.

According to another source, the classes take place in 95-degree heated studios with music, where participants use light weights and resistance bands among other workout tools to work up a sweat, sculpt muscles and improve posture.

The heat detoxifies and releases stress, warms up muscles and helps with flexibility, the source noted.

As per the insider, Gomez's favourite movements are squats with the resistance band and high-interval jump squats.

The Los Angeles private sessions are run by the owner for $300 an hour. However, private sessions for new clients are only available with the other instructors at $125 an hour.

Madonna's surprise New Year's Eve performance at Stonewall Inn

Singer Madonna gave a surprise New Year's Eve performance at Stonewall Inn -- the bar in New York’s Greenwich Village where the riots that kicked off the modern LGBTQ movement took place in 1969.

Last month, the bar had announced that Madonna had been named an ambassador for the 50th anniversary celebrations.

On New Year's Eve, word leaked out that Madonna would be making an appearance, and not long after midnight, she did, giving a speech and then performing two songs accompanied by David Banda (her adopted 13-year-old son) on acoustic guitar, reports variety.com.

Madonna took the stage saying, "I just wanna say I've never performed on a stage this small."

The crowd cheered wildly.

"You survived 2018? Are you happy to say ‘Goodbye b***h'?," she laughed before saying, "I do have some serious things to say".

She donned a pair of horn-rimmed glasses - "2019 is the year I start wearing glasses," she joked - and read from cards emblazoned with rainbow colours on the back.

"I stand here proudly at the place where pride began, the legendary Stonewall Inn, on the birth of a new year. We come together tonight to celebrate 50 years of revolution."

She then spoke of the community's efforts against "hatred, discrimination and most of all indifference. Let's never forget the Stonewall Riots and those who stood up and said, ‘Enough'. Half a century later, Stonewall has become a defining moment and a critical point in history.

"If you can't imagine how happy I am to return home to New York City, where dreams are born and forged out of fire and brought to life, where I am proud to say that my journey as an artiste began, and my commitment to equality for all people took root," she continued.

"If we truly took the time to get to know one another we would find that we all bleed the same colour and we all need to love and be loved.

Kurt Russell doesn't like explaining his movies

Veteran actor Kurt Russell wants people to experience his work without him telling them about it.

In an interview to Total Film magazine, the Elvis actor opened up about his philosophy, reports leading publication.

"There is a fine line between saying too much and not enough, and I don't think I'm very good at it. I also make wine I don't like to tell people what they're drinking," Russell said.

"I want them to experience it and tell me what they are experiencing and that's what you do when you make a movie," he added.

He also shared that he prefers not to research about movies in detail before watching them in a theatre.

"I love going to the movies and knowing nothing," added the 67-year-old star.

Kelly Clarkson's weight issues

Singer Kelly Clarkson said she has put on weight over the holidays, and has vowed to get in shape in the New Year.

The Since U been gone singer took to Twitter to address her weight issue with a little joke, reports leading publication.

"To the person that lost weight over the holidays.... Don't worry, I found it and I will get it back to you starting January 1st," Clarkson posted on Sunday.

She used hashtags #TightPants #ButSoWorthIt.

Clarkson has been open about issues with her weight in the past, after she was diagnosed with a thyroid condition in 2006.

Women have been mistreated for long: Waterston

Actress Katherine Waterston feels that Hollywood is changing in terms of gender parity and women empowerment. But the Fantastic Beasts star says that it is a long, painful and slow process.

"Women for so long have been mistreated or undervalued. It perpetuates the abuse. The more the world and young boys see that women are represented equally to men, that they are making the same amount of money...they will be like 'I should respect them equally'," Waterston told when asked about the ongoing #MeToo movement and discussions around gender equality in Hollywood.

"It is a long, painful and slow process and I am hopeful that I am going to continue to see progress," she added.

The actress said one has to wait for at least 10 years to witness an actual change.

"We are in the middle of it right now. I am very optimistic that it will get better and better. But in a way we don't have a perspective on that yet that how much it is going to change things."

The actress continued, "I always say that I wish journalists would talk to very young actresses. They might have a hard time getting access to because people are the most vulnerable when they first start out.... I wonder what it is like for those girls for who some agent or producer or someone in a position or in power might think ‘Well, this person doesn't have the platform to call me out. People will believe me over her'.

"I will be curious to know from those who don't have much of a voice if they are feeling the difference. But definitely I think in the world that I am in now, working with lots of different companies, producers and directors -- it feels that there has been a big change."

In terms of representation, Waterston said there are "more diverse films being produced".

"More and more stories around female characters than before. I do think that it helps balance the scale. If you see women in leadership position, you treat them with respect. You see that they are as deserving to be there as a man."

The actress has featured in projects like The Babysitters, Steve Jobs, Alien: Covenant, Logan Lucky and Warner Bros Pictures' Fantastic Beastsfranchise. She essays the role of auror Tina Goldstein in the franchise.