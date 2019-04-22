Arijit and Amaal come together for De De Pyaar De’s romantic song Tu Mila To Haina

MUMBAI: The makers of De De Pyaar De have released their next song Tu Mila To Haina a breezy romantic song in the voice of Arijit Singh featuring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Composed by Amaal Mallik and penned by Kunaal Vermaa, Tu Mila To Haina personifies the mood of Ajay’s character experiencing the freshness of a new, but long-awaited feeling of love. It’s picturization shows moments between both characters that are adorable, naughty and all things cute.

Director Akiv says, “Tu Mila To Haina comes at a juncture where Ajay’s character is cherishing the feeling of being in love, again, after a very long time. The song is all about his treasured moments with Rakul. If the feeling is of love, then there’s no voice better than Arijit’s to emote it. His vocals and Amaal’s composition have struck the perfect balance to convey the character’s new-found emotions and simplicity of Kunaal’s lyrics are its USP.”

Composer Amaal says, “Tu Mila To Haina is a youthful, yet euphoric track depicting a self-realisation of being in love. For its composition I’ve done a cross genre wherein the youthful vibe comes through the tropical and country elements and the orchestral elements make it sound emotional and larger than life, and help in creating the longing of love the character feels. The lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa are simple and very conversational in nature to convey his feeling that “ I’ve waited for you all my life, and now finally you’ve come into my life, better late than never.’

Directed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh. The film releases in cinemas on 17th May.