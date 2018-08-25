News

Arjun Kapoor is jealous and proud of his sisters! Here's why...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Aug 2018 04:29 PM

MUMBAI: Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to express his love for his sisters.

The "2 States" actor praised his half-sister Janhvi Kapoor, who made her ramp debut as the showstopper for Nachiket Barve at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018.

He wrote: "Janhvi's expression when she is pretending that she likes working out over eating. Clearly, it is the Raksha Bandhan weekend, vibe being strong on my timeline today."

Arjun also complimented his other two sisters Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, who accompanied Janhvi for the fashion event.

(Also Read: I'm by your side: Arjun Kapoor pens an emotional note for Janhvi)

Arjun posted pictures of the two from the fashion gala with a caption, which read: "The real showstoppers. Please move aside Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. Our family has two new fashion rebels in town.".

(Also Read: Arjun Kapoor calls out media houses over trolling, Sonam - Swara to collaborate once again and other Bollywood Updates)

He also mentioned that he is 'jealous' and 'proud' of seeing a quick change in his sisters.

Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor while Janhvi and Khushi are Boney and late actress Sridevi's daughters.

Tags > Raksha Bandhan, Arjun Kapoor, Nachiket Barve, Lakme Fashion Week, Mona Shourie Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choice winner

Slideshow

Gul Khan throw party for team Ishqbaaaz, Kullfi...

Gul Khan throw party for team Ishqbaaaz, Kullfi Kumar Bajewala & Nazar
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
25 Aug 2018 07:13 PM | TellychakkarTeam
#InternetWalaLove Challenge with Shivin, Tunisha and Minnisha
#InternetWalaLove Challenge with Shivin, Tunisha... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Hot Downloads

Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Shaleen Malhotra
Shaleen Malhotra
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Rajshree Thakur
Rajshree Thakur

poll

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days