Arjun Kapoor says this about making it official with Malaika Arora

28 May 2019 03:20 PM

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been grabbing eyeballs for a long time now. They were rumoured to be in a relationship and were spotted together at various occasions, but the duo never accepted it in public. However, it seems things have changed now.  

Well, during the screening of India’s Most Wanted, the two walked hand in hand and also posed for the photographers, and they finally made it official in the media.

Arjun told Filmfare that they came out because they felt they were given the dignity and the media has been very respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. The actor also said that he felt comfortable about it since there is a certain understanding the media has. He further added how with such things, a lot comes along with it when people try to irk you by writing or saying or asking certain things and no such thing happened with them. He added how there is a certain ease and that he does not want either of their neighbours getting disturbed and that they are not doing anything wrong.

India's Most Wanted is an action thriller film directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. The film released on 24 May 2019.

past seven days